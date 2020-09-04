Yeedi K700 Robot Vaccum Cleaner and Mop: A Brilliant Budget Dust Buster

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $299.99

Yeedi is a relatively new addition to the robot vacuum family. The Yeedi K700 is the latest in their range, preceded by the K600 and the K650. Both of these models were simple robovacs. The K700 builds on the brand’s experience and adds a further function: mopping.

Here's What We Like Ease of use

Quick, efficient cleaning

Inexpensive

VSLAM camera tech

Good obstacle avoidance

Ideal for beginners And What We Don't Mop plate needs more pressure on the floor

Can't vacuum and mop at the same time

Can't control water flow in mopping mode

No boundary strip

Retailing at $299, the vacuum/mop hybrid is priced at the lower end of the RVC scale. The likes of the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8, for example, retails at just under $800. It has more features, of course, but this gives you an idea of the price range in the robot vacuum cleaner (RVC) market.

Given that this is a pretty basic model, I wasn’t expecting all that much from the K700. But I have to admit I was pleasantly surprised by the performance of the device, despite having a few hang-ups. Let’s take a look at what this bionic butler has to offer.

A Familiar Face

As far as box contents go, you receive the K700 robot vacuum/mop hybrid, remote control with batteries, docking station, side brushes, a 300 ml water tank for mopping, a 600 ml dustbin for vacuuming, two washable mopping pads, cleaning tool, two filters (one sponge, one high-performance for inside the dustbin), and the instruction manual.

The Yeedi K700 looks, as you might expect, like most of the other RVC mop hybrids out there. It has a circular design that will be familiar if you’ve ever set eyes on another RVC in the past. It comes in a white colorway, with an attractive copperized strip around the top to give the vacuum a little bit of flair. If an RVC’s design can be said to possess flair, of course.

The top of the device carries the autostart button (which will commence a clean if pressed), and also the VSLAM camera sensor (more on this later). The front edge of the K700 features the bumper to prevent damage to the robot and obstacle sensors. The right-hand rear of the vacuum has the power slider and reset button. The left rear has the release button for the dustbin/mop tank.

The back of the K700 has a recess to place the dustbin or the mopping reservoir, depending on which mode you are using. (Note that this vac can’t vacuum and mop simultaneously.) The underside carries the two drive wheels and a universal wheel for balance up-front. It also has the inlet for the vacuum, with the main brush, and the two side brush nodes to attach the side brushes to. The front bottom has the anti-drop sensors to prevent your vacuum from committing stair-based suicide.

Works Straight Out of the Box, Pretty Much

If you are new to RVCs, or you aren’t particularly techy, then you’re going to love the simplicity of the K700. There is no app to find settings buried in. The vacuum pretty much works straight out of the box. It is this simplicity that makes the Yeedi a great entry-level contender. You just power it up and send it on its first scouting mission to map your home.

As it uses a remote control the experience is unfettered by the unreliability of other devices. App-controlled robot vacuums need to connect to WiFi to work. Not only that, but they also need to connect to this via the 2.4 GHz band. If you have a dual-band router, this can be a pain in the ass as I found out with the Ozmo T8. No such messing around splitting channels here. Just press “go” on the remote!

As mentioned, the first time the K700 leaves its charging dock, it will zoom around the floor mapping your home. (It is only capable of mapping one floor, so bear this in mind if you want to use it on multiple floors in the house.) This takes around 10 minutes in all, as the vacuum is actually quite fast as it scoots around collecting info about the walls and any doorways it needs to pass, through.

In all, setup is incredibly easy. There are no bells and whistles here. Nor are there any gimmicky apps to have to contend with and navigate before you’re allowed to actually clean your floor. This makes the K700 an excellent choice for first-timers or users who may not be so technically adept.

A Proficient Clean for Vacuuming and Mopping

In terms of both vacuuming and mopping, the K700 works wonders. Particularly when we consider the price point. I’d say the cleaning quality is excellent on both counts. The only caveat being that the vacuum can’t do both the vacuuming and the mopping simultaneously. Let’s take a look at both functions in more detail.

Vacuuming

I have to say, I actually laughed out loud when I first fired up the engines on the K700. Like some sort of drag racer, it speeds across the floor in a linear fashion (rather than using a random clean which takes three times as long). It goes so fast that it practically drifts through the 180-degree turn it performs to start cleaning the next straight line. Hilarious.

However, the speed of the device in motion means it gets the cleaning done super-quick. I mean, like 12-minutes kinda quick. This is faster than the aforementioned Ozmo T8 could manage; that took 17-minutes to complete a clean. If you want a quick convenient clean, the K700 will be a great choice for you.

The published 2000 Pa suction power makes light work of all the debris my floor could throw at it. Cat litter trails? Gone. Soil from walking? Gone. Crumbs, dust, cat hair—all of these disappear without a trace when the K700 is patrolling the floor. This high suction power also means it works well on a carpet. My cats are molting at the moment, and there is cat hair EVERYWHERE. The vacuum slurps the fluff right up out of the pile, meaning I don’t need to manually vacuum the carpet upstairs.

Mopping

Ah, mopping. My favorite subject where RVC mop hybrids are concerned. OK, so here’s the clincher. No robot vacuum mop I’ve ever used has the elbow grease to clean a floor properly. It is the same whether you buy a $299 model or a $799 model. The mopping pad NEVER has enough purchase to make me feel like it has cleaned properly.

Granted, it gives a good enough clean that it will keep on top of a manual clean. So, if you mop your floors on a Sunday, you can let the K700 take care of the rest during the week, and mop again the following Sunday. That way you can give the floor a human-level clean, and let the K700 top it up as the week progresses.

The clean was sufficient enough for me to follow this pattern. I tested it over a couple of weeks and it certainly did the job. However, in terms of mopping, unless the mop pad on the underside of the RVC is actually pressed against the floor instead of gliding across it, the floor isn’t human-level clean.

There are no controls for water dispersal when mopping, either. Obviously, this means that it is less complicated to control; a great move in some respects as it will be easier for a beginner to operate without added controls obfuscating matters. Saying that, it struggled a bit dealing with some sticky dried fruit juice I purposefully splashed onto the floor for it to mop up.

This could be down to the universal problem of mop pressure that I mentioned above, though. Without several mopping “strengths”—in which each one incrementally releases more water—I have no way of knowing whether it just didn’t mop that well in terms of floor pressure or in terms of the amount of water it was using.

Also, note that the robot can’t tell the difference between a carpet and a hard floor. With this in mind, if you have, say, a wooden floor in the hallway and a carpet in the adjoining living room, then you’ll have to keep an eye on the K700 or it will merrily go and mop your carpet as well. Either that or put a physical barrier in place so it can’t cross the threshold. A magnetic “boundary strip” would have worked perfectly here but, unfortunately, that isn’t an option here.

Overall Cleaning

Overall, with both vacuuming and mopping, the K700 performs well. It deals with dirt and dust perfectly with the vacuum function in operation. It does a decent—if not perfect—job of mopping the floors, too. Just keep in mind that you will need to mop yourself every so often to really get to the more stubborn grime.

Great, performance-wise

Yeedi claims a 110-minute clean time when vacuuming with the K700. I found this to be true in a continuous run test. (It actually clocked in at 108 minutes, but we can forgive the missing two on this occasion.) In reality, vacuuming—for me, personally—will never take that long because I’m never going to live in a massive property.

Yeedi places 250 minutes as the total time for continuous mopping. Again, the RVC performed almost up to this time, clocking in at 220 minutes. I imagine discrepancies can occur (across most models, not just the K700), when the sensors locate an obstacle that wasn’t present during the mapping phase. Plus things like legs (if you’re walking around while it is trying to mop) can cause the robot confusion. Again, I would never need it to mop for this long in a real-life situation.

Charging-wise, the instruction manual gives a time of around four hours for a full charge. This is an overestimate, as the test device I was sent charges around 30 minutes faster. So, you don’t need to wait too long for its first charge. However, after this, it will always have full charge, providing it is returned to the charging dock after every clean.

It does a good job of avoiding obstacles and not smashing into walls. This is thanks to the VSLAM camera on the top of the K700. You should be aware that it can’t necessarily detect all obstacles, so make sure your phone charging cable is tidied away and block off any piles of wires in rooms where the Yeedi will be cleaning. It will only try to eat them and may get blocked and subsequently break.

What’s the Verdict?

Given the current $299 price point, I think this is a market leader in terms of budget robot vacuums. Considering it has a mopping function and can map one floor of your property, you really can’t go wrong. As I’ve said, this is a great device for beginners or for those of us who err on the technophobe side. I imagine some less tech-savvy people will like the fact that it can be controlled simply with the remote and doesn’t require a hard-to-navigate app with instructions in tiny writing.

What I’m getting at is that the K700 has great potential across a wide user base. Crafting a simple vacuum that still has some premium features is a wise move from Yeedi. They’ve just limited the interaction with those features. Sure, it could deal with virtual walls thanks to the VSLAM camera, but that would require an app for you to draw the walls on a map for it. Keeping it basic has worked a charm.

In all, it is an inexpensive RVC for the feature set, and I personally look forward to seeing where Yeedi takes things next. If you’re curious about the more expensive end of the robovac market, then take a look at the Roborock S6 Max V and see what Yeedi is up against. There’s plenty of devices out there that’ll make your wallet cry; I’d advise testing the waters with the Yeedi K700 and see if you like “lazy cleaning” first.