Deal Alert: Microsoft and Amazon Discount the Surface Laptop 3 by $200-300

The Surface Laptop 3 is one of the best options in the premium “ultrabook” category, with design hand-crafted by Microsoft to show off the best that Windows has to offer. as the latest model it doesn’t often get discounted, but today both Microsoft’s official store and Amazon are selling multiple variants with steep discounts, up to $310 off of the normal retail price.

All the discounts apply to the 13.5″ version, not the larger 15″ model. If you’re looking for a bargain, the lowest-specced version of the Surface Laptop 3 comes with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM (which we’d say is the least you need for Windows 10), and a 128GB SSD for $800. That’s $200 off of the retail price.

If you want to step it up some more, the rest of the models get even more dramatic $300 discounts, though they’re not as affordable. Here’s the full list:

Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $1000 $800

$800 Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1300 $1000

$1000 Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1500 $1200

$1200 Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1600 $1300

$1300 Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $2000 $1700

$1700 Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $2400 $2100

The discounts seem to be coming from Microsoft, but Amazon is matching them on all models. Note that some models are only available in some colors, so if you can’t find the particular combination of specs and finish you want, try checking the other site.