AMC to Reopen Theaters August 20th with 15-Cent Tickets and Flimsy Mask Requirements

AMC plans to reopen over 100 US theaters on August 20th, with questionable mask requirements and a litany of new cleaning procedures. Customers who come out on opening day can buy tickets for just 15 cents—a “1920 prices” promotion to celebrate AMC’s 100th anniversary.

Like other businesses, AMC is implementing new health and safety policies to operate during the pandemic. Customers must wear masks to get through the door and aren’t allowed in with neck gaiters or bandanas (AMC sells masks for $1). Theaters are reduced to 30% capacity, hand sanitizer stations are available around the theater, and fancy new disinfectant and HEPA filtration systems help employees keep auditoriums sanitized.

To protect yourself and others we will require that all AMC guests wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres. If you don’t have one, disposable masks will be available at our theatre box offices for a nominal $1.00 price. In the auditorium, masks may be removed to enjoy food and drinks.

— AMC

Sadly, AMC’s mask policy is vague and does not include an enforcement strategy. AMC is also running a “$5 movie treats” promotion and encourages customers to take off their masks while chowing down in the auditorium. Can a customer ditch their mask so long as they have popcorn in their lap? Will AMC kick out customers who ditch their mask after coming through the door? I guess we’ll find out.

AMC’s 15-cent ticket promotion ends after the August 20th reopening. Afterwards, ticket prices will go as low as $5 apiece, as AMC has to rely on classic films like Back to the Future, Black Panther, and Inception to fill out their marquee. New theatrical releases are a rarity right now, especially as studios like Disney skip the silver screen in favor of straight-to-digital releases.

To check if your local AMC theater is opening on August 20th, visit AMC’s website. AMC plans to open two-thirds of its locations before the release of Tenet on September 3rd, although some theaters cannot open due to local health and safety mandates. And in case you’re wondering, Disney’s Mulan won’t come to AMC theaters after its September 4th Disney+ launch.