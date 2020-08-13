Redbox Adds More 20 Channels to Its Free Live TV Service

We’re going to go out on a limb and guess you may not have been aware that RedBox has a Free Live TV Service. Like Plex, Crackle, Roku, and others, RedBox rolled out free tv viewing through its web portal last April. The channels are ad-supported naturally, and the selection is somewhat limited. That’s getting better, as Redbox adds 20 more channels to the service.

One of the nice things about Redbox Free Live TV is you can get to it from nearly anywhere. You can watch on the Redbox website or through Roku devices, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, and Chromecast. That should cover nearly any of your preferred devices.

But at just 40 channels, the selection was a little small. Now Redbox is expanding and has recently been adding channels, bringing the total to 60. New channels include Wired, Architectural Digest, Black News Channel, CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corporation), Go Traveler, Outdoor America, Hard Knocks Fighting. And Redbox recently added America’s Test Kitchen, Complex, The Design Network, Real Nosey, Funny or Die, and other channels.

You don’t need a Redbox account or to sign in at all to watch Redbox Live TV. Just download the app or channel on your smart device or tv, or visit the website. Then browse to the channel you want. You’ll see ads, of course, but that’s the “cost” of free tv.

While primarily known for its DVD kiosks, Redbox wants into the streaming business, and adding some free content seems like a good way to go.