This Very Good LEGO Doggo Build Idea Just Hit 10,000 Supporters

LEGO Doggo set from LEGO Ideas includes several cute dogs
Calling all LEGO and dog fans! A LEGO Ideas build for LEGO Doggo has just hit 10,000 supporters, so LEGO will take a look at making it a reality. The idea was created by LEGO fan legotruman.

The adorable set includes seven dogs: a beagle, a corgi, a German shepherd, a husky, a Shiba Inu, a Yorkshire terrier, and a pug, each of which has anywhere from 100 to 155 pieces, for a grand total of 843 pieces in the entire set. Each LEGO dog was scaled enough that both LEGO Minifigures and LEGO Brickheadz could sit comfortably on one (to ride them into battle, of course).

LEGO responded to the build idea on August 13, congratulating legotruman on hitting 10,000 supporters and announcing that the submission has officially moved from the Idea stage to the Review stage. If LEGO does decide to move the set forward from there into production, it’s possible that the company may make some changes to the design. Though it’ll take months for a decision to be made on this set’s success, we’re sure that it’ll be a cute and fun build for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages if it is.

