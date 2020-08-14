Microsoft Makes the Case for Surface Duo in a 35-Minute Demo

Microsoft is now taking pre-orders for its newest phone. No, not another Windows Phone, an android phone. The Surface Duo is the first Surface-branded phone, and in our opinion, it’s Microsoft’s attempt to usher in a new category of PC. But don’t take our word for it! You should check out this 35-minute demo video from Microsoft.

Microsoft originally recorded the video for journalists as a stand-in for the usual events it holds when releasing new products. You’ll see Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay display his trademark passion about the latest Microsoft innovation, the Surface Duo.

The Surface Duo looks like a foldable at first glance, thanks to its hinged dual-display system, but it’s not. It’s something closer to a multi-tasking pocket PC you take with you. As Panos mentions multiple times, “it’s Android, but you can feel the Windows in there.” A lot of that comes from the way it handles the dual-display system. Microsoft wants you to use multiple apps, and for those apps to work together.

That fact is evident during the app groups demo. You can select any two apps and group them, which creates an icon reminiscent of folders, but for just those two apps. When you tap the icon, it opens both apps, each on one screen. The idea is to link together two apps you might want to use.

One example was OneNote and Kindle; apparently, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella uses that app group to take notes while reading. Another example is a recipe app and a Microsoft To Do. You can drag the ingredients list from a recipe to the To Do app to create an instant shopping list.

Microsoft filled the video with other demonstrations of how the displays work together and how the Surface Duo works with PC to make it more useful when you’re working from home or in the office. And if you stick around to the end, you’ll see a hint of colorful bumper cases the company hasn’t announced yet.

If you’re still wondering what the Surface Duo is for, go check out Microsoft’s video. You may come away inspired.