Disney And LEGO Are Making a ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’ Sequel

If you’re not familiar with the Star Wars Holiday Special, consider yourself blessed beyond measure. The best way to describe the one-off show is “a train wreck to sell toys.” It’s the Live-Action Cats of the Star Wars universe. And now Disney and LEGO want to make a sequel. This should be good.

In the original Star Wars Holiday Special, Chewbacca and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are trying to get to Chewie’s home planet, Kashyyyk, to celebrate Life Day with his family. You’ll sit through strange skits involving Chewie’s family, including virtual reality music videos and cartoons. The whole thing is a product of “made for TV to sell stuff” angles, and it’s pretty awful.

But Disney and LEGO think a sequel can be better, and with a bar that low that should be possible. According to a press release released by Disney, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will release on November 17, 2020, on Disney+.

The special will reunite Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, R2-D2, BB-8 and more at a Life Day feast (presumably set on Kashyyyk). The plot takes place after Rise of Skywalker and centers on Rey’s journey to “gain a deeper knowledge of the Force.” Somehow she gets hurled through timelines and will encounter Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and other characters from all nine films.

Naturally, there are tie-ins to sell products, including this year’s LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. But all we ask for is something, anything, better than the original special.

Help us LEGO-One Kenobi. You’re our only hope.