Best Buy’s Big 3-Day Anniversary Sale Offers Deals on Everything

Best Buy just kicked off its annual Anniversary Sale, which starts today and ends Sunday. You’ll find impressive deals in every department, including computers, smartphones, TVs, gaming consoles, video games, headphones, cameras, smart bulbs, and appliances. Best Buys is even discounting accessories like cables, wall mounts, and chargers.

We can’t list all the amazing deals here, but we found notable sales on Apple products, LG and TCL TVs, student laptops, and more. Whether it’s smart homes or smart TVs, we think there’s something to whet your appetite.

Lenovo’s 7-inch Smart Display is now just $74.99, which makes it less than the Google Nest Hub. The display has a 2 MP camera and dual-array microphones for video calls, integration with over 30,000 household products, and a beautiful IPS touch screen for clear images.

The Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit is down to $129.99, giving you an outstanding $60 off the normal price. The three included bulbs are sure to offer beautiful remote- and voice-controlled lighting anywhere in your house.

Apple iPad Air devices are now $100 off, so you can snag one for just $549.99. The tablets are great for reading, learning, and staying connected and entertained. Their HD 10.5-inch screens, built-in 8 MP camera, and 256 GB of storage make for a powerful, and beautiful device.

You can even save $50 on a LG 70-inch Class UN7070 Series LED 4K UGH Smart webOS TV. The stunning TV offers a beautiful design, and features like HDR 10, a 4K upscaler, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It’s compatible with smart assistants and supports streaming services like Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Check out even more deals from the Best Buy Anniversary Sale and stock up on tech essentials (or splurge on a new toy—we won’t tell).