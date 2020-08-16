YouTube Music’s Collaborative Playlist Feature Is Now Live

Google is now rolling out collaborative playlists on YouTube Music. The feature was first noted in an APK file by 9to5Google back in March, and the publication also noticed a non-functional Collaborate button in June. Now, the fun feature is finally available to users with the Android and iOS apps.

Collaborative playlists is one of many features to be added to the streaming service since Google announced it would be shutting down its other music streaming service, Google Play Music. Since then, we’ve seen new features pop up in YouTube Music like in-app lyrics, artist-curated playlists, and the ability to upload your own music.

To make one of your playlists collaborative, simply long-press the playlist, or tap on the menu next to it, and hit Edit. From here, you can change the name of the playlist, create a description, toggle privacy settings and, you guessed it, add collaborators. YouTube Music then gives you a link you can hand out to anyone you want to have access to the playlist as well the option to deactivate the link when you’re done with it.

The advent of this feature is exciting and long-awaited, especially because it’s one that other music streaming services like Spotify have had for some time. It’s also the perfect time to transfer your songs and playlists from Google Play Music over to YouTube Music before the site starts to shutter in September.