Twitter Is Testing a New Way to Display Retweet with Comments—Again

Back in April, Twitter started experimenting with a new way to show Retweets with Comments. Under the old system, you wouldn’t see stats for how often someone retweeted you with a comment. Instead, you’d only see standard retweet counts. The new system separated the two stats, which helped. Now Twitter is changing things again by renaming the feature to “Quotes” and making it even more visible.

While the name change is less clear, “Quotes” is at least easier to say and type than “Retweets with comments.” Under the current system, though, when you’re scrolling through your Twitter feed, you’ll only see stats for retweets and likes. You have to tap on the retweets to get a breakdown of plain retweets versus comments. And then you have to tap on the comments to see what everyone had to say.

Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet. Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y — Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020

In Twitter’s iOS test, all of that changes. As you scroll through your feed, you’ll see states for retweets, likes, and quotes. And you can tap on any of the three to see more details. It’s a small change that saves you multiple taps.

In a statement to The Verge, Twitter explained:

A few months ago, we’ve made Retweets with Comments more visible when you tap to see Retweets on a Tweet. This is available to everyone. Now, we’re testing making Retweets with Comments accessible directly on the Tweet and new language (Quotes) to see if this makes them easier to access and more understandable.

But like all tests, just because Twitter tried something doesn’t mean it’ll implement it for everyone. Here’s hoping the company settles on a better term than “quotes.”