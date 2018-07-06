The Best Vacuum Wine Preservers

If you’re a glass-with-dinner wine drinker, you know the struggle of knowing a bottle of wine begins losing its shine the moment you open it. These vacuum wine preservers will help preserve your wine.

The following wine preserver picks all function on simple principle: they remove air from where the wine is stored in order to slow down the oxidation of the compounds in the wine. Every pick does it in a different way and at a different price point, but we’re confidence there’s something for everyone.

Best Portable Wine Preserver: Platy Preserve ($12)

Have the best wine without worrying about breaking glass or losing freshness with the Platy Wine Preserver. The Platypus helps make wine last longer by minimizing oxygen exposure to the wine. If you’re not finished with a bottle (or you want to bring one with you to a picnic or outdoor event), but pour the wine into the pouch and squeeze the bag until there’s no more air inside.

Unlike other wine preservation systems this is about as simple as it gets. While you do give up a true vacuum-pump seal, there’s no movie parts and with just a little bit of effort you can decant your wine into the bag and enjoy the long shelf life that comes with vacuum packed box wine. You’ll be able to open a bottle of wine and enjoy a glass without having to worry about the rest getting stale. Or you can open several bottles and not having to worry about wine going to waste. Whether you’re camping or just saving your wine in the fridge, this is an effective and easy to use solution.

Best Vacuum Wine Preserver: Vacu Vin Wine Saver ($12)

When people think of “wine preserver,” a hand pump vacuum system usually comes to mind first. The Vacu Vin Wine Saver is a popular option to preserve your wine—just place one of the two included stoppers into the top of the bottle and use the vacuum to create an air-tight seal.

The vacuum works by placing the pump on top of the wine stopper and pulling it up and down to remove the air. You’ll know when to stop the vacuum when you hear a click, indicating the bottle has reached optimum depressurization. This seal can keep your wine fresh for up to a week. Also, the stopper is leak-free so you can even place wine bottles on their sides in the fridge.

Best Wine Preserving Decanter: Wine Squirrel Wine Preserving Decanter ($100)

Like our other picks, the Wine Squirrel helps you to push air away from your wine. Unlike our other picks, however, it combines an elegant decanter with the preservation method. You’ll be able to drink a glass of wine, then pour the rest into the Wine Squirrel—just push down on the pump to get a complete oxygen-free seal. The seal is so tight that you can even store it on its side in the fridge. When you’re ready to drink more wine, just take the seal out and pour.

This decanter is made out of a beautiful crystal that looks great in center of a dinner table, while also making it easier for everyone to pour themselves a glass. You can pour the wine straight from the decanter, and when you’re finished, just put the pump back in the top of the glass and seal it up again.

Best Wine Preserver and Gift Set Combo: Ivation ($50)

If you’re looking for great gifts, be sure to check out our roundup of great gifts for wine lovers—but if you know your wine lover is in need of a wine preserver then check out the Ivation Gift Set. It includes an electric wine bottle opener, wine aerator, 2 bottle stoppers, a foil cutter, and an electric vacuum wine preserver, all on an LED charging base so you can keep it all in one place without having to recharge it or replace any batteries.

Not only can you enjoy aerated wine, but when you’re ready to put the wine away, you can preserve it for next time. Put the wine stopper inside the bottle and use the electric vacuum wine preserver with the simple press of a button (similar to the Vacu Vin Wine Saver). The stoppers even have a date function to keep track of the bottle’s age. Never deal with stale wine ever again with this great gift set!