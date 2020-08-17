Amazon Offers a Rare $130 Discount on the Cheapest Mac Mini

It’s pretty tough to find a good deal if you want an Apple computer, even more so if you’re looking for a desktop. Today Amazon is offering a significant discount on the entry model Mac Mini, last refreshed in 2018. You can get it for as little as $670, which is $130 off of the price on the Apple Store.

Amazon normally sells this machine for $30 off the list price. If you place the Mac Mini in your shopping cart, you’ll see an extra $100 discount applied when you check out.

The bottom-rung Mac Mini isn’t any kind of speed demon, relying on a quad-core Intel Core i3 processor (which is now two years old), 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a laptop-style integrated Intel UHD graphics. You can upgrade the RAM yourself (at an almost unbelievable savings versus buying it pre-configured from Apple), but the storage is soldered in place.

Still, it’s the absolute cheapest way to get MacOS on a new machine, and the Mac Mini is surprisingly flexible if you care to add external storage. With an eGPU enclosure, it can even handle mid-range Windows gaming. If you’ve been hunting for a deal, jump on this one quick, because they’re few and far between.