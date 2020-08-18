X
Plugable’s Newest USB-C Dock Supports Triple Monitors for Just $150

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Plugable UD-3900PDZ dock, with laptop and three monitors.
Plugable

There are a lot of USB-C docking stations out there, but it’s surprisingly hard to find one that can handle three monitors at once, even on the super-expensive models. Today Plugable is introducing one that has three HDMI-out ports going over a single USB-C cable, complete with power delivery, for the relatively low price of $149.99.

The UD-3900PDZ (just rolls off the tongue, don’t it?) also features six standard USB-A ports, four rear and two front-facing, a standard Ethernet jack for wired connections, and a combined headphone/microphone jack on the front. I’d have liked to have seen an SD card slot (since that’s no longer a given on laptops), but this is still a pretty great value.

Those HDMI ports can output at 1920×1200 on all displays, with 4K/30Hz support on one port. So while they can’t pump out a Matrix-style wall full of displays, they should be more than capable of powering a budget or mid-range triple display setup over a single cable. It outputs 60 watts over USB-C, so it should be able to power all but the most chonky of gaming laptops.

The UD-3900PDZ goes on sale today on Amazon, Newegg, and Walmart’s online store. Plugable says there’s a $10 off coupon available for its launch.

Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

