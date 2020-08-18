Moment’s New Everyday Carry Bags Are Perfect for Creators Working Anywhere

Moment, made popular by its smartphone camera lenses and other camera accessories, has announced a collection of new everyday carry bags. Instead of focusing on photographers specifically, the Seattle-based company is making a backpack, tote, tech and battery organizers, and a camera insert that can be used by all types of creatives whether they’re working from home, a coffee shop, or on the go.

Moment Travelwear Backpack

The focal point of the company’s Kickstarter campaign is the Moment Travelwear (MTW) Backpack. This almost non-assuming bag has a minimalistic look while packing enough pockets and organization to make every gear-hauling person happy. Plus, it’s made out of a rugged, recycled Kodra fabric with a double layer waterproof coating and water-resistant zippers to help protect anything you might be lugging around.

Starting from the front of the backpack, you have a vertical zipper that opens to a pocket large enough for documents and other miscellaneous items as well as a second, smaller internal zippered pocket.

From there, you will find the MTW Backpack’s main compartment. This section is large enough to throw in books, jackets, cameras, or anything else you might want to carry around. The zippered pocket here is excellent for throwing cords, sunglasses, or other small accessories.

Finally, the back compartment includes a laptop and tablet sleeve that’s big enough to hold a 16-inch laptop and a large tablet. There’s also space here for small accessories if you don’t want to store them elsewhere in the backpack.

Other features hidden around the bag include an oversized water bottle pocket that sits flat when not in use, luggage passthrough found on the back of the backpack, and breathable padding on the shoulder straps and rear backing.

The MTW Backpack will be available in two sizes—17L and 21L— and comes in Black, Olive, and Clay colorways. The bag will retail for $179, but early bird pricing on Kickstarter has it down to $149 for a limited time. Moment states that all Kickstarter items should be shipped to the buyer sometime in November.

Moment Travelwear Tote

Next up, we have the MTW Tote. This bag is very similar to the backpack in material use and functionality. In addition to padded straps, a padded base, and a zippable laptop pocket, the Tote has a zippable top that keeps items from falling out and stops moisture from getting in.

As with the backpack, there are pockets galore. Inside the bag, you will find minimal pockets that can be used to house small accessories, a slot for a water bottle, and plenty of open space to pack a picnic, a change of clothes, or anything else you might want to carry around. Externally, you will find hidden pockets that are enclosed using magnets or zippers that can be used for small items that you need quick access to.

As with the Backpack, the MTW Tote comes in Black, Olive, and Clay. Grab it early from Kickstarter for $99 or wait until the bag is officially available and purchase it for $119.99.

Moment Tech and Battery Organizers

Moment’s Tech Organizers are precisely what you think: small pouches that are used to bring order to the mess of cable, cords, SD cards, pens, and more that you carry around on the daily.

What helps this tech pack stand out from the crowd is the included Mini Tech Organizer. While you can overpack the full-size organizer with everything you own, you can include only the essentials in the Mini. This is great for quick trips to a coffee shop where you don’t want to bring along every cord in your possession.

Moment also has a battery organizer. Similar to the Tech Organizer, the MTW Battery Organizer has slots for SD cards, a charger, and a handful of batteries. Color-coded pockets that help you distinguish between charged and dead batteries makes this bag unique.

Black is the only color option available for the tech and battery organizers. The MTW Tech Organizer (which includes the Mini) is available now on Kickstarter for $49, while the Battery Organizer can be your for $39. Both accessories will retail for $69.99 and $59.99, respectively.

Moment Travelwear Camera Insert

As stated at the beginning of the post, Moment wanted to make bags for creatives, not just photographers. But with the MTW Camera Insert, you can turn just about any bag into a camera bag.

The Camera Insert can be used as a protective pouch for your photography gear or an organizational unit. By itself, there are side handles that make it easy to pull in and out of bags. Inside of a backpack (including Moment’s MTW Backpack and Tote), you can remove the lid’s padding, roll up the cover, and gain quick access to your gear.

The insert comes with two divers that can be reconfigured to be split up the accessory’s space and separate your lenses from other items. Each divider also comes with mesh pockets that can be stretched to house filters, lens caps, and other small items.

The MTW Camera Insert comes in Black and will cost $99.99 when officially released. You can buy it now for $79 during the Kickstarter campaign.

Check out Moment’s in-depth overview video below if you’re interested in learning more about the company’s collection of travelwear bags and tech organizers.