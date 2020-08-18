Lenovo’s New Yoga 6 and Yoga 7i Laptops Come in AMD and Intel Flavors

Lenovo’s mainstream line of laptops is now dominated by the “Yoga” brand on the high end, and today it gets a refresh. The successors to the Yoga C640 and C740 are, respectively, the Yoga 6 and Yoga 7i. The Yoga 6 is a 13″ model powered by AMD’s popular Ryzen platform, while the 7i gets Intel hardware in 14″ and 15″ variants.

Let’s start at the bottom. The Yoga 6 comes in a fetching blue finish that reminds me of the “denim” pencils I had in elementary school—and it should, since the lid is covered in fabric. Underneath is an AMD Ryzen 4700U processor available on the top end. Lenovo says it’ll be offered with “up to” 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, but with prices starting at $700, I’d expect a typical 8GB/256GB setup at the entry level.

Lenovo claims up to 18 hours of battery life from this 2.9-pound laptop, which seems pretty optimistic. Other charms include a “full HD” touchscreen, front-facing speakers, a built-in fingerprint reader, but the digital pen is optional. It features two USB-C and two USB-A ports, one of each side, plus a headphone jack. It will include support for Amazon’d Alexa voice assistant pre-loaded. The Yoga 6 will be available starting in October.

The Yoga 7i comes in two flavors, at 14 and 15.6 inches. Though it doesn’t have that swanky fabric-covered lid, its screen is VESA400 certified at up to 500 nits—some seriously impressive brightness. Both versions get “next-gen Intel Core processors” (presumably the as-yet-unannounced Tiger Lake series) and Rapid Charge Boost, which allows for two hours of use on just 15 minutes of charge. As far as total life is concerned, Lenovo says the 14″model can go 16 hours and the 15.6″ can go 13—again, pretty optimistic.

Physically, they get two USB-C ports on the left (supporting Thunderbolt 4, no less) and two USB-A ports on the right, with a headphone jack for good measure. Note the “bump” up top for the front-facing camera, which Lenovo is particularly proud of. Both models get a built-in fingerprint reader, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and the larger model gets a full tenkey area on the backlit keyboard. It comes in slate grey and a fetching “moss” green, with Alexa pre-loaded.

Like the Yoga 6, the 7i tops out at 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, though entry models will obviously be cheaper. The 14″ model starts at $850 with the 15″ version starting at just $800, both landing in November.