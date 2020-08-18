Apple Rebrands Beats 1 as Apple Music 1, Launches Two New Live Radio Stations

Today, Apple announced an expansion and slight change in its Radio streaming strategy. If you’re a fan of Apple’s Beats 1 Radio Station, the good news is, that’s sticking around. But Apple is renaming it to Apple Music 1. That’ll provide naming consistency with its two new radio stations, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country. Yeehaw.

The two new stations will follow the footsteps in Apple Music 1 (formerly Beats 1) by featuring an array of presenters and exclusive shows from Meghan Trainor, the Backstreet Boys, Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain and more.

Apple Music Hits will focus on the music from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, while apple Music Country will focus on (you guessed it), country music. Country music does evolve (think of ’60s country versus ’90s country ), and Apple Country Music will focus on those changes by showcasing legendary songs from the past and up and coming artists from the present.

The new stations are exclusive to the Apple Music app and available in 165 countries.