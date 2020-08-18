PSA: You Can Reinstall ‘Fortnite’ on iPhone or Manually Install on Android

Epic Games made a calculated risk on August 13th when it updated Fortnite to bypasses Apple and Google’s in-app purchase fees. Predictably, this update led to the immediate removal of Fortnite from the App Store and Play Store. If you’re hankering for some mobile gaming, you can reinstall Fortnite on your iPhone or iPad, or manually install Fortnite on any Android device.

Everything you download from Apple’s App Store permanently tethers to your Apple ID. You can reinstall previously-owned apps at any time, even if you’re using a new iPhone or iPad. Open the App Store and touch your avatar on the top-right corner of the screen. Then, go to the “Purchased” menu, press “My Purchases,” and search for Fortnite. You should see the option to reinstall it, along with the date you first downloaded the game on iOS.

Android gamers have the option to download Fortnite directly from Epic Games, even if they’ve never played Fortnite on their phone or tablet. You may need to dig through your phone’s settings to allow manual app downloads.

Unfortunately, iOS gamers who want to experience Fortnite for the first time are SOL. You have to wait for Apple and Epic to sort things out or play the game on a laptop, game console, or Android device.