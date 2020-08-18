‘Untitled Goose Game’ Gets Two-Goose (Geese?) Multiplayer in September

Untitled Goose Game was an instant hit last year, allowing PC and Switch players to indulge their inner feathery menace. The game itself is pretty basic—all you do is annoy a bunch of rural English people with some mild stealth elements. If there’s one thing that could improve it, it’s being able to do so with a dastardly friend.

Good news, worrisome waterfowl: you’ll soon be able to bring a buddy along on your adventures in the mist high-stress village in the English countryside. Developer House House is bringing two-player co-op to Untitled Goose Game on September 23rd..

To quote my girlfriend: “OOOOOOOOOHHHHHH!”

The update will come for free to players on all platforms, PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4, and Switch. PC players will also be able to buy the game on Steam and Itch.io, as it was previously an Epic Games Store exclusive.

The two-player mode doesn’t appear to change too much, as the trailer doesn’t show off many new objects or environments. But presumably there may be new objectives that can only be achieved with two asshole geese working in tandem.