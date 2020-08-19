X
Netflix Is Testing a “Shuffle Play” Button for Indecisive Viewers

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
Can’t decide what to watch? Netflix is testing a new “Shuffle Play” feature that queues near-random shows and movies based on your interests. And while it sounds chaotic, “Shuffle Play” could replicate the randomized experience of traditional TV on the Netflix platform.

The new Shuffle Play button is available on some subscribers’ TVs, although it isn’t available on the Netflix mobile app or desktop website. Subscribers with early access to Shuffle Play may see it on their “Who’s Watching Netflix?” page.

But Shuffle Play isn’t Netflix’s first attempt at randomized viewing. Last year, the streaming service tested a shuffle mode that spat out random episodes of a single series—a neat option for sitcom or cartoon fans. Netflix also tested a “Play Something” sidebar button in July 2020, although the Play Something is functionally identical to Shuffle Play.

If you want to try Shuffle Play, then cross your fingers and open the Netflix app on your TV or streaming stick. Shuffle Play  isn’t available on mobile or desktop apps yet, and Netflix hasn’t announced a public release schedule for the new feature.

Source: Netflix via Engadget

