Zoom Arrives on Google, Echo, and Portal Smart Displays

Now that Work From Home is becoming the new normal, video conference from home is the new regular work meeting. But webcams are hard to come by, and so are decent microphones. What if you could use your smart display? If you’re a Zoom user, chances are now you can, whether it’s a Googe, Echo, or Portal device.

Zoom recently partnered with DTEN to offer its own video conferencing hardware, but at $600, it’s not the most affordable solution. The most affordable solution is always going to be the things you already own.

If you have a webcam and a microphone, you’re all set. But if you don’t, you’ll be hardpressed to find any good options in stock. Thankfully, there are plenty of alternatives, and now you have even more.

Zoom announced today it now works on Google, Echo, and Portal smart displays. The process differs from device to device, though. If you own a Google Assistant display with a camera, like the Nest Hub Max, Google will pull up your Zoom meetings from your Google Calendar. Just say, Hey Google, join my next meeting.

On Amazon Echo, you can use a voice command, but that’s optional. If your linked calendar already has the meeting room and details plugged in, your Echo display will start the call automatically.

The Portal implementation, coming this September, relies on a Zoom app you’ll install to your display. By utilizing an app, the Portal will still use its smart camera technology to keep you in frame. Initially, you’ll only be able to use Zoom on Portal Mini, Portal, and Portal+. Support for Portal TV will arrive later.