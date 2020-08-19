Oculus VR Headsets Will Soon Require Facebook Accounts

Some of the very best VR headsets right now are Oculus branded, and we’d even argue that the Oculus Quest is THE VR headset to own. Facebook bought the Oculus company in early 2014, and now the social network is imposing its will on virtual reality fans. Eventually, you’ll have to log in using a Facebook account, though current owners get a short reprieve.

When the Oculus first came out, it introduced Oculus accounts to buy and install games. Even after Facebook bought the company, those accounts continued to work. You can still create one, and if you want link it to a Facebook account.

But now Facebook wants to move you over to just using a Facebook account. The social network announced that starting in October, everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will have to sign in with a Facebook account. If you’re an existing user with an Oculus account, you’ll get the option to merge it with your Facebook account.

If you decide not to merge your account, you can keep using your device until January 2023. At that point, Facebook plans to disable Oculus accounts, and while your device will still work, it will be severely limited. You won’t have store access to buy games anymore, for instance. Facebook says it will try to help you keep your existing games and apps, but they may stop working.

Facebook also says that future devices (like the rumored Oculus Quest sequel) will require a Facebook account even if you have an Oculus account. One way or another, Oculus will move you to a Facebook account, or you’ll have to move to a new VR headset company.

Facebook says it’s doing this to move to a single-method sign-on system that empowers social networks inside Virtual Reality. The company wants to push its services like Facebook Horizon and Facebook Gaming streams.

In some ways, the biggest surprise here is that Facebook didn’t make the move sooner. But at least the change isn’t coming without warning.