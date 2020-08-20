Sony Releases Software to Turn Its Cameras Into Webcams

With more and more people working from home, webcams have been out of stock for months. Camera makers like Panasonic, Wyze, and Canon stepped up to fill the gap by releasing software to turn cameras into webcams. Now Sony is the latest to join in thanks to its new Image Edge Webcam Software.

Out of the gate, Image Edge Webcam works with 35 cameras, and they veer towards the expensive end from $750 Vlogging cameras to $4,500 Alpha cameras. But the goal here isn’t to get you to buy another camera; it’s to help you use the camera you already have. So the price isn’t so big a deal in this scenario.

To get started, you’ll need to download the software to your Windows 10 PC (sorry Mac users). Depending on your model, you’ll have to adjust a few settings, then plug it into your PC. Once finished, you can start your video call and select your Sony camera as your webcam source.

Sony didn’t say if or when it would release a Mac version of the software, but other manufacturers started with Windows only to release Mac software later, so there’s some hope.