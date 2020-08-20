Doordash Wants to Deliver Your Groceries Now Too

Right on the heels of its plans to deliver convenience store goods, DoorDash wants to handle your full grocery runs now too. But the company thinks it can do better than other competitors and is promising to deliver your groceries in as little as an hour.

To start, Doordash will work with Smart & Final, Meijer, and Fresh Thyme, and plans to add Hy-vee and Gristedes/D’Agnostino in the next few weeks. Doordash says it can already deliver to 75 million Americans from Los Angeles to Cincinnati.

If you have DoorDash Pass, the subscription that waves delivery fees, you’ll benefit from the new service, too, as it now includes grocery delivery. DoorDash promises “no scheduling, no delivery slots, no day-long waits” by embedding shoppers in its partner stores. They’ll pick up the items you order and hand-off to a Dasher to deliver.

Any Dasher that delivers for restaurants now can choose to pick up groceries, but it’s optional. To help convince you to try out the new service, DoorDash is offering new and existing DashPass subscribers $15 off their next grocery order.