Here’s All the Free Stuff That Comes with Verizon’s Unlimited Plans

Are you overpaying for your streaming services? Verizon Unlimited comes with free subscriptions to Disney+, Apple Music, and more. Here’s how to see what you’re missing out on, and how much money you could save by taking full advantage of an Unlimited plan.

What Comes with Verizon Unlimited?

You probably signed up for Verizon Unlimited to avoid data caps, not to cash in on free perks. But Verizon keeps adding free stuff to its biggest Unlimited packages, and a free subscription to Hulu or Disney+ helps offset the high price of Unlimited—especially if you’re the kind of person who can’t live without streaming TV.

Verizon offers four Unlimited plans with varying prices and perks. To check which plan you’re on, visit My Verizon and go to “Plans & Devices.” If you want to look at pricing, visit Verizon’s Unlimited plan page (pricing depends on how many lines you need).

Start Unlimited ($102/Year In Freebies) Disney+ for 6 Months Apple Music for 6 Months

Play More Unlimited ($288/Year In Freebies) Disney+ Included Hulu Basic Included ESPN+ Included Apple Music for 6 Months

Do More Unlimited ($102/Year In Freebies + Discounts) Disney+ for 6 Months Apple Music for 6 Months 50% off Unlimited Connected Device Plans 600GB of Verizon Cloud Storage

Get More Unlimited ($348/Year In Freebies + Discounts) Disney+ Included Hulu Basic Included ESPN+ Included Apple Music Included 50% off Unlimited Connected Device Plans 600GB of Verizon Cloud Storage



To redeem your Unlimited plan perks, sign in to My Verizon and go to “Plans & Devices.” Choose “Explore Add-ons” and click the “Get It Now” button under the perks that you’d like to redeem. Verizon will prompt you to create an account (or log in to an existing account) for whichever service you select.

Should I Upgrade to Verizon Unlimited for the Perks?

Bundling all your services under one plan can simplify your checkbook and help you save money. But Verizon Unlimited is one of the most expensive Unlimited data plans available. Even with a bunch of streaming perks, Verizon Unlimited costs way more than T-Mobile’s Essentials plan or Cricket’s Unlimited plan.

Plus, it’s not like these streaming services are that expensive on their own. You can sign up for an ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ bundle for just $13 a month and pick up Apple Music for $10 a month. If you want to save on Apple Music, you could grab a $14 Apple Music Family Plan and split the cost between six friends.

There’s no way around it—you gotta spend extra money to use Verizon Unlimited. A bigger bill may be worth it if you’re sick of your current plan or need broader coverage—after all, Verizon has the best coverage and speeds of any carrier. But the perks are just icing on the cake. They take the edge of Verizon’s high prices, but they aren’t major selling points for the service.

Are you a Verizon subscriber on a limited-data plan? Verizon lets you choose a separate plan for each of your phones, so you can sign up for Unlimited on your handset (and gain some Unlimited perks) without paying extra for your family members’ phones.