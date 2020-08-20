The Razer Productivity Suite Is Sleek, Subtle, and Slightly Ergnomic

Razer, the company behind some of the best gaming peripherals you can buy, has a new suite of devices for your consumption. But this time, instead of going with a vibrant black and green scheme, the Razer Productivity Suite sports a subtle, refined look, and includes some ergonomic stylings.

First up in the list is the Razer Pro Click mouse, which the company partnered with Humanscale to design. Humanscale specializes in ergonomic designs, so working together makes sense for this project.

The Razer Pro Click is a rechargeable mouse with a mildly ergonomic layout. It bears a striking resemblance to the Logitech MX Master 3, which should make the adjustment period shorter than a vertical mouse.

It relies on MicroUSB instead of USB-C to charge, and sports Razer’s 5G Advanced Optical Sensor and eight programmable buttons. You can connect either with the included dongle or Bluetooth, whichever suits your need. The dongle stows away in the bottom of the mouse when you’re not using it. The Razer Pro Click is $99.99, which is an average price for an ergonomic mouse.

A good mouse calls for a good mousepad, because only monsters use a mouse without a mousepad. Thankfully, Razer has you covered with the Razer Pro Glide. The mouse pad has a style that matches the rest of the Productivity Suite and measures 360x275x3mm. It has a non-slipping backing and a textured micro-weave cloth surface.

All in all, it’s a simple mousepad, and thankfully, it’s simply priced at $9.99.

Rounding out the suite is the Razer Pro Type, Razer’s latest keyboard. The company says it’s an ergonomic keyboard, but it’s hard to see how as it looks like a standard layout. It features a soft-touch coating on the keys, so it should be a little easier on your fingers.

Like the Razer Pro Click, you can connect up to four devices through an included dongle or over Bluetooth. It sports a similar color-profile to the rest of the Productivity Suite but steps things up a notch with a subtle white LED backlight.

It’s still a Razer keyboard, so you get Orange Mechanical Switches and programmable keys. Like the matching mouse, the Razer Pro Click is rechargeable and even better, it uses USB-C. The Razer Pro Click goes for $130.

The entire suite is a welcome shift for Razer, with its subdued colors and ergonomic focus. You can order the devices now at Razer’s site.