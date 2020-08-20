Mophie’s New 18W Battery Banks Are Powerful and Stylish

Today, Mophie (a ZAGG Brands company) announced four new 18W powerstation battery banks , two of which support Qi-enabled wireless charging. The premium chargers are perfect for quickly charging devices at home or on the go, and offer Priority+ Charging for your devices.

The powerstation ($49.95) and powerstation XXL ($59.95) have 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh battery capacities, respectively, and can charge multiple devices simultaneously with USB-A and USB-C ports. The USB-C port supports 18W output fast charging, which provides up to a 50% charge in 30 minutes. Both battery banks have a stylish fabric finish and protective TPU borders to keep them safe from bumps and scratches.

The powerstation wireless XL ($69.95) has a 10,000 mAh battery and offers wireless fast-charging for any Qi-enabled device simply by placing it on top of the bank. It also has a traditional USB-A and USB-C ports, the latter of which supports 18W output charging, meaning three devices can charge at once.

The powerstation wireless stand ($99.95) and its included 18W wall adapter brings wireless charging to your home office. You can also unplug it and enjoy wireless charging on the go, as it doubles as a battery bank. This charger has an 8,000 mAh battery, which is less than the others. It offers 10W wireless charging and 18W charging if it’s plugged in. Its Ultrasuede finish won’t leave a scratch on your phone, and the stand props it up at a readable angle in either portrait or landscape mode.