Facebook’s “Classic” Look Is Going Away This September

Just over a year ago, Facebook unveiled its latest redesign, and now the company wants everyone to use it. If you’ve been holding off and sticking with Facebook “classic,” we have bad news. Facebook plans to do away with the classic design in September.

First spotted by Engadget, Facebook recently updated its help pages to note the change. Facebook made the new look the default last May, but you’ve been able to jump back to classic mode. That option is going away, sadly.

One of the benefits of the new design is support for dark mode. And for desktop users with widescreens (which is nearly everyone), it makes better use of screen real estate when you go fullscreen. Still, not everyone loves the new look, so losing access to classic is likely to ruffle some feathers.