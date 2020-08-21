Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Lineup Gets Note 20 Features With New One UI Update

Samsung is rolling out the latest version of its One UI software to Galaxy S20 devices. The One UI 2.5 update brings several Note 20 features to the S20 lineup, including Pro Video mode, Wireless DeX, and advanced note-taking features through Samsung Notes.

The Pro Video mode supports 8K video recording at 24 FPS and cinematic 21:9 aspect ratios. It also gives you the ability to control your S20’s microphone direction for sharper audio. Samsung says that products from its Galaxy Buds lineup can stand-in as lavaliere mics after a quick trip through Pro Video settings.

Wireless DeX is an odd idea that brings the DeX desktop environment to your smart TV. It’s easy to set up and could help professionals or educators share photos and videos on the fly. And since Wireless DeX turns your smartphone into a virtual trackpad, you don’t have to worry about lugging around a keyboard and mouse.

Fans of Samsung’s Notes app can enjoy several carryovers from the Note 20, including Audio Bookmarks, PDF-writing tools, and automatic note-syncing across devices. These new features center around S Pen functionality, so they’ll work best with a stylus.

The One UI 2.5 update includes some small improvements that are easy to gloss over, like Wi-Fi password sharing between Samsung devices and a revamped Reminder app. Samsung says that its latest update is rolling out now, but it may take a while to reach your S20 device. The update will eventually find its way to the S10, the Note10, and Samsung’s foldable devices.