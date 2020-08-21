Some Verizon Unlimited Plans Now Come with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

That deal to hand out free Disney+ accounts for 12 months must be working well for Verizon. The partnership between the two companies just expanded, and now some Verizon customers will get free access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. And that 12-month limit? That’s gone too.

Under the new terms fo the deal, so long as you stay subscribed to either the Play More or the Get More unlimited plans, you get access to all three streaming services. That’s the two most expensive Verizon plans, but the three streaming services come as a bundle for $13 a month, so if you want the unlimited plan anyway, it’s a nice bonus.

The Play More plan is $45 a month and includes four lines, access to 5G service (if it’s in your area), unlimited mobile hotspot, and six months of Apple Music. The Get More plan is $55 a month, comes with everything the Play More plans has, plus an ongoing Apple Music subscription (instead of just six months), and a 600 GBs of cloud storage.

The new plans are in effect now, including the Disney Bundle freebie.