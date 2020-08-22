A Bunch of Switch Games Are on Sale Until the End of August

Quarantine life can be boring, so there’s a good chance you’ve already blown through your back catalog of games to play. Nintendo knows this, so it’s offering some pretty decent discounts on a bunch of Switch titles with its Share the Fun Sale.

There is a whole gaggle of games here (that’s what a group of games is called, right?), but I’d say the most notable title is Luigi’s Mansion 3 for just $41—that’s $18 off. Good deal.

Otherwise, you can grab Cupehad for $16 (normally $20), Just Dance 2020 for $20 (normally $40), Overwatch: Legendary Edition for $20 (normally $40), and Dead By Daylight for $26.39 (normally $40, also that’s a weirdly specific discount), just to name a few.

All in all there are 35 games on the list, so there’s probably something for everyone. You can take a look at the full herd of games (maybe this is the right term?) on Nintendo’s Deals site.