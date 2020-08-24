X
Popular Searches

It’s Not Just You—Zoom Is Down

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
The Zoom logo
Zoom

Thanks to the ongoing global pandemic, more people are working from home and video conferencing than ever. One of the beneficiaries (and victims) of that trend is Zoom, which has seen massive growth in the past year. Unfortunately for anyone that relies on Zoom for video calls, the service is down.

We’re early on in the outage, so it’s unclear what the cause is yet. But Zoom already updated its status page to note that it sees the partial outage for meetings and webinars. Although the status page lists the Zoom website as operational the company specifies that some users are having issues with it as well.al, an entry from

Hopefully, Zoom can take care of whatever led to the issue in short order. It’s only Monday, and we all have a lot of work to do this week. In th meantime you can follow Zoom’s status page and Twitter account for updates. And we’ll be sure to update this article when the service comes back up.

Source: Zoom

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular