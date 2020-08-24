Audible’s New Subscription Plan Is Cheaper and Includes Exclusive Content

Audible, the subscription-based audiobook platform from Amazon, has a new enticing offer for you. Audible Plus is cheaper than the company’s previous subscription plans and comes with access to 68,000 hours of exclusive content. Not bad for $7.95 a month.

Audible’s existing subscription plans are seeing a change too. Instead of two plans that offer credits to purchase podcast and audiobooks each month, Audible is trimming down to just one. The new Audible Premium Plus is $14.95 a month, and comes with the same exclusive content that Audible Plus has. But you’ll also get one credit each month to purchase a podcast or audiobook of any lengths.

Amazon Prime members get two credits, as does anyone who subscribed to the previous Platimum level that came with two credits at the same price. Whether you go with the Premium Plus or Plus plan, it’s a step up from the old subscriptions.

Under the old subscriptions, you only got credits for buying content. If you wanted anything beyond that, you have to pay for it. Now you get access to exclusive Amazon content, including 68,000 hours of content and 11,000+ titles.

Amazon says you can expect Audible Originals from Common, St. Vincent, Blake Griffin, Jesse Eisenberg, Tom Morello, Kevin Bacon, David Koepp, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Mara, Tayari Jones, Harvey Fierstein, and more.

The new plans are rolling out to existing customers today, and Audible will start taking preview signups for new customers starting August 27.