Fitbit Announces the Versa 3, Inspire 2, and Powerful New Sense Smartwatch

Today, Fitbit took the wraps off its latest (and highly anticipated) fitness tracking devices. And while the Versa 3 and Inspire 2 are nice upgrades from the previous generation, the new Fitbit Sense is the star of the show.

Fitbit Sense: A Powerful New “Health Watch”

Although it’s a smartwatch, Fitbit is positioning the Sense as more than that—“it’s a health watch.” That’s down to new sensors not found in other Fitbit devices. In addition to the usual heart and skin temperature sensors, the Sense picks up EKG and EDA Scan capabilities.

Apple Watch and Galaxy Smartwatch devices already have EKG down pat (well at least as much as a smartwatch can), so it’s no surprise to see Fitbit get in on the game. That feature is awaiting FDA approval, however. EDA Scan, on the other hand, detects your body’s electrodermal activity, which could be useful for dealing with stress.

The Sense comes packed with GPS, so you won’t need your phone to track a run or cycle session, is swim-proof, and provides the usual smartwatch capabilities, like notifications and text messages. If you like a voice assistant on your phone, the Sense can either use Google Assistant or Alexa. And true to smartwatch design, the Sense can handle contactless payments via Fitbit Pay.

The Sense shares with the Versa 3 a new design for Fitbit smartwatch devices and, unlike the Versa 3, comes with a 6-month Fitbit Premium trial and features a stainless steal casing. Fitbit says you can go up to six days on a single charge.

You can preorder the Fitbit Sense in Carbon or Lunar white colors now and it will arrive September 25th for $329.

Fitbit Versa 3: New Features to An Already-Great Design

The Versa 3 takes everything you like about the Verse 2 and adds a little more. On the outside, it looks strikingly similar to the new Fitbit Sense, and the two even share the same watchband accessories. The main difference seems to be a staiinless steel housing for the Sense and soft alluminium for the Versa 3. On the inside, you’re picking up GPS, Google Assistant in addition to Alexa, fast charging, and the ability to take Bluetooth calls from the watch.

Those are all features the Versa 2 lacked. Like the Versa 2, you can make contactless payments with the Versa 3 using Fibit Pay, though it’s currently unclear if this is a standard feature or will require a “Special Edition” version of the watch like in the past. You won’t get some of the more advanced health features found on the Sense, but for a basic smartwatch that’s also a basic fitness tracker, the Versa 2 should serve well.

You can preorder the Versa 3 now in Midnight, Black, or Pink Clay colors and it will arrive September 25th for $229.

Fitbit plans to sell a number of accessories compatible with both Sense and Versa 3 starting at $29.95.

Fitbit Inspire 2: A Battery Bump from the Original

Finally, there’s the new Fitbit Inspire 2, a second-generation tracker that will have you playing “spot the difference from the original” to no avail. Nearly every feature is the same as the Inspire that came before it save a few crucial differences.

Fitbit promises up to ten days of battery life on the new fitness band, double the previous Inspire. And while the original Inspire came in two models, one with heart tracking and one without, the Inspire 2 only comes in a heart tracking model. The screen sees a bump in brightness and vibrance, though it keeps its greyscale look. You’ll also get Active Zone minutes tracking with the latest model.

Beyond that, the look and features are virtually identical. But the Inspire 2 does include a year of Fitbit Premium for new subscribers, double the length the Fitbit Sense provides.

You can preorder Fitbit Inspire 2 now in black, lunar white, and desert rose colors and it will arrive September 25th for $99.95. You can also choose from optional bands to punch up the tracker’s style, they start at $19.95.