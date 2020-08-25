Android App Streaming Comes to All Windows 10 PCs

Microsoft is gradually rolling out Android app streaming to all Windows 10 PCs. Users with the Your Phone app can control their smartphone from a desktop window, and even pin mobile apps to their PC’s taskbar or Start menu. Sadly, Samsung is still the only manufacturer to support Android-to-Windows app streaming.

Android-to-Windows app streaming was announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 5th and is a major selling point for Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo phone. It’s also a major expansion on the Your Phone app, which began as a Microsoft-branded “text from your desktop” client.

App streaming requires a recent version of Windows 10, a Samsung device, a shared Wi-Fi connection, and the latest version of Microsoft’s Your Phone app. Firing up the Your Phone app takes you through a quick and easy setup process (although you should consult Microsoft’s latest setup guide if you run into any issues). Keep in mind that Microsoft’s app streaming rollout is a server-side operation, so it may take a few days to arrive on your phone or PC.

Also, the Your Phone app is still a bit green. You may run into bugs while using it, and you may be frustrated by its limitations. Microsoft says that Your Phone will eventually support multi-app streaming, so that you can pull up WhatsApp alongside Instagram or your phone’s Gallery.