Microsoft Created Three ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Themed Xbox Consoles to Give Away

Though Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t set to release for at least another month, Xbox couldn’t resist the bold aesthetics of the movie, and has unveiled three custom consoles inspired by the female characters in the movie. The fun designs are perfect for console collectors and superhero movie buffs alike. Unfortunately, you can’t buy them in a store. But you could win one from Microsoft.

The first console, the Wonder Woman Golden Armor Xbox One X, has a handmade design gilded with 24-carat gold leaves, an eagle crest, and a 3D-printed Wonder Woman 1984 logo above it. This particular console will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going towards humanitarian charity Together for Her, which is a domestic violence response organization launched by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project along with humanitarian organization CARE, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

The second console, the Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth Xbox One X, features a braided lasso atop the console and a 3D-printed Wonder Woman 1984 logo. The console is inspired by the bold colors of the 1980s. It’ll be much easier to win this console, as all you’ll have to do is like or retweet a forthcoming sweepstakes tweet from the Xbox Twitter account.

The third console, the Barbara Minerva Xbox One X, has a punk-inspired design based on Wonder Woman’s archenemy, with snakeskin and (faux) leopard fur paired with pyramid spikes, as well as a 3D-printed Wonder Woman 1984 logo. And even though Cheetah is Barbara Minerva’s alter ego, not a leopard, the aesthetic is still fun. No details as of yet on how to acquire this console.

These fun Xbox One X consoles are all for decoration only (especially the one with faux fur wrapped around the vents). However, Xbox stated that “Prize and the successful bidder will also get a standard Xbox One X.” Even though the Xbox One X has been discontinued, and the Xbox Series X is due later this year, it’s still a nice gesture. Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set to release in theaters on October 2.