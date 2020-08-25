Nest Displays and Chromecast Devices Will Soon Show Photo Time and Location Data

Do you like to display your Google Photos on your Nest smart displays and Chromecast devices? We do too, in fact we’d argue that Ambient Display is one of the best features of the Google Nest Hub. But heads up, starting September 15th, your devices will start showing photo location and times. You can turn it off, though.

Google is currently sending out an email to users warning of the impending change. Several Review Geek staff have already received it, and it reads as follows:

Starting September 15, your photos on your Google Nest displays and Chromecast devices will be updated to show the dates and locations they were taken. We will only show this information for photos that have embedded date or location information. We hope this update will help you relive some of your favorite memories. This change only applies to photos from your Google Photos library that have been selected to appear on your displays or Chromecast devices. This change will only apply if: Your device is set to show photos from your Google Photos library

Your Personal photo data setting is on Show If you don’t want your displays or Chromecast devices to show your photos’ dates and locations, open the Google Home app, go to Photo Frame settings, and adjust Personal photo data to Hide. – The Google Nest team

Displaying a photo’s location and time was already a feature on our Nest devices, so it’s unclear what’s new. But as Google mentions, if you don’t like it, you can turn it off. That’s what we did.