The Best Laptop Stands For In The Office And On The Go

Just because you use a laptop doesn’t mean office ergonomics aren’t a consideration. These laptop stands will help position your laptop at a proper viewing angle with good ventilation and ergonomics.

Sure, you could use a few books underneath your laptop to do the same thing, but it’s not an ideal long-term solution. For one thing, it looks disorderly. For another, what if you need to read one of those books at some point? A far more practical solution is to buy a stand purpose-built for elevating your laptop.

Here’s our pick of the bunch with models that easily adjustable, raise your whole laptop to eye height, or offer other conveniences. There’s sure to be something that will appeal to your laptop stand needs.

What to Look for in a Laptop Stand

Not all laptop stands were created equal. While they all aim to do the same thing, each of their manufacturers took a different route to get there. Here’s everything you’ll need to keep in mind as you shop for your new laptop stand:

Adjustable Design: Do you need to adjust the height or angle of your laptop on a regular basis, or is a single position all you need? Does your laptop stand offer you just one or two different options there, or does it give you a wide range to choose from? We think more options are better here, in most cases, but consider your needs before you make a choice.

Compatibility: It seems obvious, but be sure the stand can support your laptop, especially if you have a hefty laptop (whether it's like 17-inches or just super old and heavy). Make sure the stand won't block any ports or fans, either.

Ventilation: It's easy for laptops to get hot when they're running all day (especially if you're running processor-intensive tasks on them, like gaming, streaming, or video editing). We recommend choosing a stand with some manner of heat management features, whether it's a mesh design or slots for better airflow.

Material: You'll want to note what the stand is made of? A single piece of aluminum that's extra durable and facilitates heat dispersion? Or other materials like plastic, rubber, or wood that look pretty or are inexpensive, but may not hold up as well over time?

Portability: Do you want a stand you can take with you while working in a cafe or coworking space? If so, you'll probably want to choose a stand that's small and (somewhat) collapsible. If you're just keeping the stand on your desk, it doesn't matter which one you choose, in this regard.

Cost: You'd think this wouldn't be a pricey accessory, but you'd be wrong. While there are definitely a few budget-friendly picks out there, around $20, there are even more premium picks that'll cost you well over $50, if not closer to a Benjamin. How much you'll pay ultimately depends on your budget, and the materials and features you want.

Best All-Rounder: Rain Design iLevel 2

Although clearly designed with the color scheme of the Macbook in mind, the Rain Design iLevel 2 is good for anyone who needs a sturdy laptop stand. The device adjusts easily via its front slider, elevating the screen to your eye level so you don’t need to strain your neck looking down.

Rubber pads are conveniently placed to protect your desk and your laptop, with the aluminum body acting as a heat sink for your laptop (as well as allowed for plenty of air circulation).

The stand design favors the use of an external mouse and keyboard (not only is the angle a bit severe for typing on the stand but it’s also a bit bouncy). However, as a permanent fixture in your office setup paired with a mouse and keyboard, it’s a great option.

Best Portable Option: Roost V3 Laptop Stand

The Roost V3 Laptop Stand‘s greatest strength is its portability. It’s lightweight, at only about six ounces, with a simple structure that’s fully collapsible and easy to put away for travel purposes. Despite such a lightweight design, it fits almost all models of laptop so it’s doubly useful if you regularly use different devices.

The stand’s height is adjustable anywhere from 6 and 12 inches, so you should be able to get into a position that works for you. Rubber inserts keep everything safe and secure on your desktop, and won’t scratch anything in your backpack. The Roost Laptop Stand is a bit on the pricey side, but if you’re on the move frequently it’s a perfect way to take your ergonomic setup with you on the road.

Best for Sturdiness: Rain Design mStand

If you loved the look of the Rain Design iLevel 2 but want something a bit sturdier (in the sense that you can type directly on it without any wobbles), the stouter Rain Design mStand is a good fit.

Made from a single solid piece of aluminium, it provides a stable base even when typing. There’s a little less bounce than its more expensive sibling, but that comes at the loss of adjustability. The keyboard angle is fixed and unlike some other models in our roundup you can’t raise or lower it.

In addition to the sturdy non-slip design there’s a cable outlet for keeping your desk neat, too, ensuring this will be a long time favorite on your desk. Plus, it comes in four great colors, allowing it to blend in with the rest of your setup.

Best Budget Pick: SimpleHouseware Mesh Ventilated Stand

Need to stick to a budget? You won’t be disappointed by SimpleHouseware’s Mesh Ventilated Stand. Looks wise, it’s far from stylish (and does sort of look like a file organizer somebody stepped on) but it does the job admirably. Thanks to the mesh design there’s plenty of airflow around your laptop.

In addition to good ventilation, the design offers adjustable height (using a simple notch-and-peg design not unlike the backs of many lawn chairs) allowing for 11 different positions between 15 and 50 degrees of elevation. You can even use it to hold up your tablet, textbook, or sheet music.

It’s a little rudimentary compared to others but at a substantially lower price than most, it’s ideal for bargain hunters or anyone who wants to experiment with elevating their laptop before committing to a premium model.

Best Premium Choice: obVus Solutions Laptop Tower Stand

Speaking of premium models, if money’s no object then consider the Tiny Tower Laptop Stand. It’s super stylish looking, essentially placing your laptop on its very own, well, tower. Obviously, that means this is only going to work if you’re planning on using an external keyboard and mouse, but it’s super useful for those times.

It offers an impressive adjustable height range, from 2 to 21 inches, all tweaked at the push of a button, as well as solid cable management. Despite so many options, it folds down flat so you can easily carry it around. It’s our top premium pick thanks to it’s combination of a gorgeous design, portability, adjustability, and top-grade materials.

Best Ultra-Portable Stand: Steklo X-Stand

Does every day mean a different coffee shop to treat as your office? Yup, we’ve been there. If your work style is distinctly nomadic, you don’t have to miss out on a comfy environment. The Steklo X-Stand is a highly portable yet subtle laptop stand that’s perfect for taking with you.

Made from aluminium, the stand’s sand-blasted and metallic silver anodized finish means it’s subtle and ideal for Apple owners in particular. It’s lightweight and collapsible, weighing just under six ounces and about six inches in size when folded, so you can easily toss it in your bag.

The height is fixed at just under three inches which is lower than most, but still good for giving you a much needed lift. It’s just right for those coffee shop writing benders where you still want to keep your posture and ergonomics in mind.