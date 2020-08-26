X
Some Olympus Cameras Can Now Be Webcams for Mac and PC

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Olympus may be selling its camera business, but that hasn’t stopped it from supporting those cameras. And that’s a good thing, because right now webcams are hard to find. Using a camera you already have is a great alternative. And if you have the right Olympus camera, you can end your webcam search.

Olympus already released a beta version of its OM-D Webcam software for PC, and now a Mac version is out too. Whether you’re on Windows or macOS, the software works with E-M1X, E-M1, E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III, and the E-M5 Mark II models. That’s a scant five, but hopefully more get added down the road.

All you have to do is download and install the software, connect your camera to your PC or Mac, and your system will recognize it as a webcam. Olympus says it already tested functionality with OBS, Google Chrome, and Zoom through Google Chrome. But it may work with other apps.

Olympus isn’t the only camera company doing good work; you can also grab webcam software for Wyze, Canon, and Panasonic cameras, to name a few.

Source: Olympus via Engadget

