Facebook Updates Messenger Rooms With Custom Backgrounds and Easier Access

When Facebook unveiled Messenger Rooms last May, it spent a lot of time focusing on making it easy to get to without the Messenger app. Now, the company is improving upon Messenger Rooms when you do have the Messenger app, including adding custom background options and a new interface.

The new Messenger look, rolling out now to iOS and Android, puts Messenger Rooms front and center, so you don’t have to dig for it. You could create and share Rooms from Messenger before, but that was it.

Now you can create and share Rooms with a custom activity name, or choose a suggested title. You can customize the background for the Room as well. You can create a future start date, and manage your invite list all from Messenger.

None of that is new, technically, but before you could only do it from the Facebook News Feed. Now you can handle it all inside Messenger. Facebook says custom background options will arrive sometime in the coming weeks, and desktop support for the new Messenger interface.