Some Canon Cameras Can Now Send Your Pictures to Google Photos Automatically

If you have a smartphone, you probably back up all your photos directly to the cloud. But what about a traditional camera? Canon and Google have you covered. The two partnered together to bring Google Photos to Canon Cameras—if you have a Google One membership.

Getting started is fairly easy if you have the right Canon Camera. But the list is pretty extensive and amounts to most recent Canon Cameras with a WiFi chip. From there, you’ll need to download the Canon app to your smartphone, set it up, and choose Google Photos as a backup option.

After that, you won’t need to worry about cables and removing your SD card anymore. At best, you’ll need to clear out old photos from your camera, a task as old as digital cameras.

The one major catch is you’ll need a Google One membership. That makes sense; a free Google Photos account doesn’t allow you to upload photos in the higher resolutions that DSLR cameras can take. But to ease the pain of signing up for a subscription, Google has an offer for you. Anyone with a Canon camera new to Google One can get a month free with 100 GBs of cloud storage.

The cost might be worth it if you never have to worry about which SD card has a particular photo or spend a chunk of your finding an adapter or cable again.