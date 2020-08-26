Champion’s New Gamer Hoodie Puts the Casual in Gaming

If you’ve ever felt you weren’t…comfortable enough sitting on your couch playing video games, the new Champion Gamer Hoodie is here to save the day. The clothing company has made activewear for athletes for years, and is now ensuring esports competitors—and, okay, casual gamers too—have the outfit they need to get the job (or the level) done.

The hoodie has both a pullover (for $80) and a zip-up (for $90) version, and offers a few convenient features that casual and serious gamers alike can use. It has a pocket to hold your phone, a top-access pocket for your controller, and a small zip pocket to hold your credit card (for all those impulsive micro-transactions and Pizza Hut orders).

Champion’s hoodie also has an oversized hood, so your head and your headphones can stay warm without issue, along with narrowed sleeves and a slightly extended rib cuff that’ll keep them from sliding down during intense sessions. Pockets are lined with microfleece for added coziness, and the rest of the hoodie is crafted from a odor-controlling fleece so you can push through ultra-long gaming marathons without offending the rest of your LAN party.

The hoodie’s standout feature, however, will appeal to actual esports participants: a dedicated Velcro patch system on the chest and left shoulder for sponsor and team logos. This isn’t Champion’s first foray into gamer-wear, however. It has a line of esports jerseys as well.