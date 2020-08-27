LEGO and IKEA Team up to Make the Storage Bins of Your Childhood Dreams

When you’re a kid, you collect toys. Sometimes lots and lots of toys. And if you’re a lucky kid (or a lucky adult), you might collect lots and lots of LEGO bricks. But what do you do with them? IKEA and LEGO have just the answer. Beautiful storage solutions that not only hold your LEGO bricks but work with them.

Dubbed BYGGLEK (an IKEA name if there ever was one), the storage bins are all-white, come in several sizes. The lid doubles as a flat LEGO baseplate, and you’ll find additional LEGO studs on the sides. When you’re not storing your LEGO bricks, the bin can be a backdrop for your next creative build.

Thanks to the simple nature of the BYGGLEK boxes, no assembly is required, which feels unnatural from the assembly titans of IKEA and LEGO. But at least the two companies didn’t have to fight over who created the build directions.

“BYGGLEK is more than boxes,” said Rasmus Buch Løgstrup, a designer at the LEGO Group. “It is storage and play intertwined. BYGGLEK provides families with a product range that helps create space for more play in their everyday – fuelling creativity, making it possible to have more fun together. It’s a possibility to play, display the cool creations and return to it to replay, remake, recreate or start over. BYGGLEK is all about endless possibilities, just like the LEGO System in Play.”

IKEA will offer three different choices for the BYGGLEK system. A set of three small boxes for $10. A “medium” box for $13, and a “large” box for $15. While you’re purchasing boxes, you can also pick up a BYGGLEK branded LEGO set, consisting of 201 bricks for $15. IKEA and LEGO say the BYGGLEK will be available in North America and Europe on October 1, with a wider global rollout planned later in 2020.