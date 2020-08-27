Bird is Offering Free Scooter Rides for Teachers in September

With COVID-19 cases still spreading and schools reopening, Bird announced it wants to show its appreciation for teachers across the United States and Europe by running a Free Rides for Teachers program throughout the month of September, even if they work remotely.

Bird is offering teachers two free 30-minute rides per day from September 1 through September 30 of this year. To get signed up, Bird is asking that teachers email them at together@bird.co with their teaching ID or credentials. Bird said that scooters provide “a clean, traffic-free and socially distanced way to get around,” which is great for teachers still needing to go into class or pick up teaching supplies. Just don’t forget a helmet, Bird doesn’t provide on on the scooter. It will send you a free helmet if you’re an active rider, you just pay shipping.

Free Rides for Teachers is available in most major cities within the United States, including Alexandria, Arlington, Montgomery County, Washington D.C., Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati Kansas City, Indianapolis, Bloomington, Chicago, Omaha, Lincoln, St. Paul, Minneapolis, Richmond, Charlotte, Atlanta, Durham, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Yonkers, Austin, San Antonio, Tulsa, Phoenix, Tucson, Louisville, Memphis, Orlando, Tampa, Nashville, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Dallas, St. Louis, Columbia, Denver, Fort Collins, Salt Lake City, Boise, San Diego, Portland, San Jose, San Francisco, and Sacramento.

via Bird