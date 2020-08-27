You’ll Soon Be Able to Take Google Duo Calls on Android TV

Today, Google revealed it will be rolling out Google Duo for Android TV as a beta sometime in the next few weeks, allowing users to make video calls using a big screen, rather than crowding around their laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

The feature was only briefly mentioned in the blog post, and no specifics were mentioned regarding implementation, the interface, or anything else. The blog stated, “In an effort to bring the video calling experience to more parts of your home, Google Duo is rolling out a Beta on Android TV in the coming weeks. With Google Duo, you can initiate one-on-one and group calls from your TV, and if your TV doesn’t have a camera built-in, you can simply plug in a USB camera.”

Earlier this month, Google added Chromecast support for Google Meet, in a similar move. This feature is great for taking video calls for work and for students and teachers participating in online learning. The blog post briefly touched on a few other points, reminding us that both Meet and Duo work well on the Google Nest Hub Max, and that the Acer Chromebase and ASUS Remote Meet Kit from Google Meet hardware can automatically sync with your Google Calendar, and is yet another option for optimizing your home office for online meetings.