X
Popular Searches

Apple Will Pay $9.75 Million to Settle an Alleged Powerbeats 2 Defect Lawsuit

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A pair of Powerbeats 2 earbuds with a red cord.
Beats

In 2014, Powerbeats 2 earbuds with promises including “sweat & water-resistance” and “built to endure.” But some users in early 2015 found their units stopped charging and working after “minimal use” and sued. Apple just agreed to settle the class-action lawsuit, which means if you owned a pair, you could get tens of dollars.

In slight fairness, the theoretical max you can receive from the lawsuit is pretty close to the original price at $189. The Powerbeats 2 went for $200, so that’s not terrible for a product released six years ago.

But as with all things, just because you could get $189 doesn’t mean you will. How much get depends on how many people sign up to get a cut of the money. It’s a fixed pot of money split between everyone who signs up, so the more who do, the less you get. And that’s after the pool pays for attorney’s fees and costs.

In settling the lawsuit, Apple isn’t admitting any wrongdoing or fault. It decided that this course of action is less expensive than a full trial, even if it did win.

After (and if) the settlement is approved by the Superior Court of the State of California, Santa Clara County, anyone who bought a new pair of Powerbeats 2 earbuds before August 7, 2020, can submit a claim. Eligible Powerbeats 2 owers should receive details automatically, but you can file a claim at the lawsuit’s website.

Source: Wireless Ear Phones Settlement via MacRumors

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular