Twitter Is Reducing the Visibility of Stupid Copy/Paste Tweets

Twitter has long had issues with spammy copy/paste posts. Most recently, there was an influx of users claiming to be “done with the NBA,” sharing identically written tweets en masse. Twitter is (finally) taking steps to mitigate this sort of behavior by limiting the visibility of blatant copy/paste tweets.

According to the Twitter Comms account, the company has “seen an increase in copypasta” lately (which isn’t exactly what “copypasta” is, but okay) and will take action starting immediately.

We’ve seen an increase in ‘copypasta,’ an attempt by many accounts to copy, paste, and Tweet the same phrase. 🍝🔁 When we see this behavior, we may limit the visibility of the Tweets. https://t.co/OCVudJPXPm — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 27, 2020

These Tweets clearly fall into Twitter’s guidelines for limiting visibility, most notably under the “abusive and spammy behavior”—because what are the stupid tweets if not spam? Nothing. They’re spam.

As an avid Twitter user, I’m happy to see the company take steps to get rid of this sort of behavior. Now if it could just, I dunno, make its network less of a cesspool, we’d be in good shape.

Here’s to hoping.