Plex Pass Lifetime Subscriptions Are $31 off for 24 Hours ($88)

If you use Plex to manage your digital media, you’ve likely heard of Plex Pass. It’s the subscription that adds extra features like hardware transcoding, offline sync, extra apps, and more. Usually, you’d pay $5 a month or $120 for lifetime access, but right now, lifetime passes are on sale for $88.

Plex Pass is eight years old today, so Plex decided to put the service on sale. With a Plex Pass, you can get access to extra features not available to free users. Sometimes Plex rolls out new features to Plex Pass users before everyone else, so it’s also an early access program.

Put on your party hats—Plex Pass turns 8 today—and we want you here for the celebration! 🥳 Now through 5:59 AM PT on 8.29.2020 a Lifetime Plex Pass can be yours for only $88 USD. Price may vary depending on location and currency. Use code 8PLEXPASS8 at https://t.co/p6vTqpIXHx pic.twitter.com/b50TPDrwg0 — Plex (@plex) August 28, 2020

You could pay $5 a month, but a lifetime pass pays for itself in two years. And right now it’ll pay for itself in a year and a half. To get the deal, go to the Plex Pass signup site and enter code 8PLEXPASS8. But act fast, you only have until 5:59 AM PT on 8/29/2020. After that, it’s back to full price.