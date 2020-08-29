‘The Witcher’ Gets a Pokemon-Style AR Monster Slayer Game: Gotta Kill ‘Em All

The Witcher, CD ProjeKt Red’s game series based on a collection of Polish novels, is a certified media sensation. The Netflix TV series helped push it even further. Now it’s getting a mobile game, very much in the style of another game series that’s all about monsters: Pokemon GO. The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be out “soon” on iOS and Android.

In Monster Slayer, players will face off against the folklore-inspired creatures of The Witcher series, slaying them in augmented reality as they appear in real-world locations. Players will also be given quests set in the games’ medieval fantasy world, full of politics, intrigue, and situations both risky and risque. Time of day and weather will affect the in-game world, which is set a hundred years before series hero Geralt arrives on the scene.

The actual mechanics of the game aren’t clear yet—the short teaser trailer is pretty light on details. But based on what I know of the the series thus far, it’s safe to say you’ll be killing lots of really ugly monsters and collecting a bunch of resources to craft potions and upgrade your gear. A more interesting question is, what will the in-app purchases be like? CD Projekt Red says the game will be free to play.