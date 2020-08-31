Google Kids Space Showcases Child-Friendly Content on Android Tablets

Google hasn’t really given Android tablets much love in the last few years. For example, Amazon’s Kids Edition Fire tablets do a lot more, with a customized interface, protective cases, and special warranty terms. Google is trying to get a little ground back with its new Kids Space application, debuting on Lenovo’s upcoming low-price M10 HD tablet.

Google showcased the new app on its blog. Kids Space is essentially a replacement home screen, showcasing a selection of apps, games, and other distractions hand-picked by Google to be age-appropriate. The content is separated into four sections, “Play,” “Read,” Watch,” and “Make,” displaying games, books and comics, videos, and general arts and crafts. Kids can make their own avatar and select from a handful of interests to tailor the content displayed.

Content comes from YouTube Kids, the Play Store, and Google Books, suitably curated, of course. Hopefully Google can keep the more disturbing aspects of kid-focused content off of the platform. According to the blog post, Google Kids Space will launch with over 400 books available to readers in the United States, though libraries will shift based on country.

How about management? Google says that parents will be able to manage their children’s accounts via the existing tools in Family Link, available for Android, iOS, and Chromebooks. Though it’s debuting on the new Lenovo tablet, Google says that Kids Space will be available on more Android tablets “soon.”