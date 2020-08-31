Netflix Offers Some Original Movies and Shows for Free, No Account Required

Forget free trials, Netflix now offers some of its original movies and shows to anyone without an account. Netflix original movies, like Bird Box and The Two Popes, are available in their entirety through the netflix.com/watch-free web page. Only the first episodes of shows like Stranger Things are available for free viewing, though.

Netflix plans to rotate its selection of free programming, according to a report by OnlyTech. Here’s what Netflix offers for free today:

Movies

Bird Box

Murder Mystery

The Two Popes

Shows

Stranger Things

When They See Us

Grace and Frankie

Love Is Blind

Our Planet

Elite

Boss Baby: Back In Business

The service’s free shows and movies are only available through your web browser, so don’t bother downloading the Netflix app (unless you want to start a free trial, of course). Netflix confirms that the watch-free web page works on Android

Netflix is one of the most expensive on-demand streaming services available today. If you want to stream in HD or share an account with a friend, you have to pay for the service’s Standard ($13) or Premium ($16) packages. Offering some shows and movies for free could get people hooked, especially if they’re willing to start a free trial to watch the second episode of When They See Us or Stranger Things.